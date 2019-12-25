New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85, 2,753,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,453,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Gold by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,390 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 154,456.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722,798 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,363,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

