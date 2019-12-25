Neutral Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $82,072.00 and approximately $36,360.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.06032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

