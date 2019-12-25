NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, 2,356 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

