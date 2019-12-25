Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Shares Up 7.3%

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18, 198,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 277,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTGN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,729 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

