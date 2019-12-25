Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.35%. Neogen’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

NEOG opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $161,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $833,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,349 shares of company stock valued at $17,544,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

