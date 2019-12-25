NEO Trading Up 8.3% This Week (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One NEO coin can now be bought for $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, BCEX, Coinsuper and Binance. NEO has a total market capitalization of $612.16 million and approximately $403.92 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEO has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for NEO is neo.org . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bittrex, DragonEX, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Exrates, Upbit, BigONE, TDAX, ZB.COM, LBank, OTCBTC, Coinrail, Huobi, Coinnest, BitForex, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Bitinka, BCEX, COSS, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Binance, Bitfinex, BitMart, Bibox, Liquid, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Gate.io, CoinEx, Bitbns, Livecoin, Tidebit, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

