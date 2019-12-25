Neblio Market Capitalization Hits $6.16 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005548 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $124,715.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008830 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,862,609 coins and its circulating supply is 15,232,905 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.