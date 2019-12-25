National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

