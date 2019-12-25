Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading 12.6% Higher

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) shares traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83, 636,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 406,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

NK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 280,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

