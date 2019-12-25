MyWish (WISH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $281.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. MyWish has a market capitalization of $63,921.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

