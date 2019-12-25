Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €238.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €238.24 ($277.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEURV. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

