MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MTNOY opened at $5.98 on Friday. MTN GRP LTD/S has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.
MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.