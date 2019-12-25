MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MTNOY opened at $5.98 on Friday. MTN GRP LTD/S has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

