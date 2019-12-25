MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

MSG Networks stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. 303,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,968. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.69. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSG Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

