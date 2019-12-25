Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Trading Up 8.3%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.06, approximately 420,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 393,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on MR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Montage Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

