MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Tops $919,476.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $919,476.00 and $927.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010765 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003035 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005501 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 206.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,041,096 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.