Monero Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $177.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00633338 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001635 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,657,690 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

