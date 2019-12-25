Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $10.11. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1,120,860 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 59.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,054,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 693,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

