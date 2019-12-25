Mixin Market Capitalization Achieves $85.07 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Mixin has a total market cap of $85.07 million and approximately $55.27 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $181.47 or 0.02505613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,770 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.