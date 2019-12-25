MINDOL (MIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $800.61 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00064928 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $800.61 million and $3.15 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00571780 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000764 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,629,119 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.