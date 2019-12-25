Mindexcoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $349,356.00 and $2,878.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

