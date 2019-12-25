Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 952,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 426,496 shares.The stock last traded at $0.72 and had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

