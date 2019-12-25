Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives GBX 1,545 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,545 ($20.32).

MCRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

MCRO stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,101.20 ($14.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.65. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,080.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,392.12.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

