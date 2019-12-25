MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Up 0.3%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79, 233,288 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 344,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 122,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,333,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

