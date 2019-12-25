MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Up 0.3%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79, 233,288 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 344,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MIN)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
