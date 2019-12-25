Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.29. Metals Exploration shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4,505,712 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

