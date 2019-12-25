Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 170,302 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 68,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

MNLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

