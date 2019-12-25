Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Down 4.8%

Megaport Ltd (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Megaport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.