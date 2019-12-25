Medtronic PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.77. 1,281,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $115.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,858 shares of company stock worth $14,007,941. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

