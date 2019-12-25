MediGene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 0.7%

MediGene AG (ETR:MDG1) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.00 ($4.66) and last traded at €4.08 ($4.74), 65,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.11 ($4.77).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on MediGene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

