MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 314.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 64% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $80,091.00 and approximately $2,721.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 314.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

