McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $86.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGRC shares. ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. CWM LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 55,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

