Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 2% against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $402,177.00 and $59,345.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Max Property Group

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

