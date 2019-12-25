Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52. Marret Resource has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.87.

Marret Resource Company Profile

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

