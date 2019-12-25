Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.33. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 3,595,200 shares changing hands.

MRNS has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

