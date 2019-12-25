Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Williams Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,341,340,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,834 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $665,767,000 after buying an additional 3,789,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,231,000 after buying an additional 1,698,509 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

