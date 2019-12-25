Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manning and Napier earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

MN remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Manning and Napier has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

