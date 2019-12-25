Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 355,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

