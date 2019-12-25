Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSG. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.00.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $245.62 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 613.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.77 and a 200-day moving average of $276.23.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.