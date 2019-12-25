LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.00

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.72, with a volume of 86445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

