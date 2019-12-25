Loopring One Day Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, Ethfinex and Bithumb. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and $1.34 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,814,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,678,002 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, HitBTC, DragonEX, YoBit, IDAX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Tokenomy, Bitbns, OKEx, IDEX, OTCBTC, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

