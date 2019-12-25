LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $97.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,230. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

