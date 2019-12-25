Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.83

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.83 and traded as high as $96.99. Lindsay shares last traded at $96.16, with a volume of 28,184 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $5,697,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lindsay by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

