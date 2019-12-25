LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading 6.3% Higher

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68, 169,431 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 98,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley cut LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned 0.67% of LightPath Technologies worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.