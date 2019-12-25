Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LILAK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 143,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,604. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,371,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.8% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,741,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,643,000 after buying an additional 1,135,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,280,000 after buying an additional 318,003 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,565,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,288,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after buying an additional 422,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

