Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $370.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.83.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 102.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at about $24,970,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 112.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.78. 38,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.89. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $199.79 and a 1 year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

