LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Shares Down 1%

Shares of LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

LEDYARD FINL GR/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Advisory Services segments.

