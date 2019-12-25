Leadcoin (LDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $65,804.00

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Leadcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $65,804.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

