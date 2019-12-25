LATOKEN (LA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,189.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $38.33 million and $53,189.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00180987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01197734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

