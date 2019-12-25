LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Shares Down 6.1%

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.00, approximately 2,445,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 488,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $19,180,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

