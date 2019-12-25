LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Financial Review

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GP Strategies and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00

GP Strategies currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.28%. LAIX has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given GP Strategies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than LAIX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of GP Strategies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 1.08% 6.38% 2.70% LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

Risk and Volatility

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and LAIX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $515.16 million 0.44 $9.84 million $0.90 14.71 LAIX $92.68 million 3.13 -$70.99 million N/A N/A

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Summary

GP Strategies beats LAIX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

