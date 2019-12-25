Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $11,032.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

